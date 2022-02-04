The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.69 (LON:TRIG)

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON TRIG opened at GBX 131.53 ($1.77) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 132.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 130.37. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a one year low of GBX 118.80 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 138 ($1.86). The company has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.63.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

