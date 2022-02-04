The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Up 30.5% in January

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the December 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SWGNF opened at $59.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.49. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $66.95.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
