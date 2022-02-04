The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,350

The Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,300 ($17.48) to GBX 1,350 ($18.15) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.67) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.81) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($18.15) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.81) to GBX 1,200 ($16.13) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,278 ($17.18).

Get The Unite Group alerts:

LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,040.50 ($13.99) on Monday. The Unite Group has a 12 month low of GBX 927 ($12.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.81). The firm has a market cap of £4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,068.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,118.73.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.