Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

NYSE THR traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,700. The firm has a market cap of $591.49 million, a PE ratio of 89.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Thermon Group by 69.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Thermon Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the third quarter worth about $1,674,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Thermon Group by 11,286.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

