Theta Fuel Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29.08 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $934.41 million and approximately $29.08 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00188035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00031235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.61 or 0.00369141 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00065942 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008918 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.