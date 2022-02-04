ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.51

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 15586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDUP shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.29.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $625,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,139 shares of company stock valued at $6,845,382 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

