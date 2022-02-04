Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TLYS. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. Tilly’s has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326 over the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 1,671.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

