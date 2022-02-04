Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,840 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of Titan International worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 182.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 112,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Titan International by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Titan International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE TWI opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $605.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.38 and a beta of 2.62.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.