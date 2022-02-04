Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Sets New 12-Month High at $104.23

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$104.23 and last traded at C$104.20, with a volume of 349592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$101.81.

Several brokerages recently commented on TD. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$98.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.30. The stock has a market cap of C$191.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.63.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.98 billion. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

