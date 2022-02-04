TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Bought by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62,470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 132.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 39,222 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 70,214 shares during the period. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TRTX traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,547. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a current ratio of 325.25. The stock has a market cap of $942.30 million, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.