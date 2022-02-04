TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.71 Million

Equities analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to announce $386.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $382.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $391.00 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $465.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

TPIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after buying an additional 872,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TPI Composites by 39.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after buying an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in TPI Composites by 20.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after buying an additional 421,098 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the second quarter worth about $16,073,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in TPI Composites by 234.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 403,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after buying an additional 282,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.10. 995,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $411.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

