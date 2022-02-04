Traders Buy High Volume of Viavi Solutions Put Options (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,138 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,713% compared to the average volume of 76 put options.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $39,942.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $38,367.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,799 shares of company stock worth $361,439 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,985,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,244,000 after acquiring an additional 258,938 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 822,231 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,032,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,029,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,423,000 after buying an additional 62,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,939,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,576,000 after buying an additional 157,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

VIAV stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -142.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.