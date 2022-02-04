Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $94.95

Shares of Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 94.95 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 74.40 ($1.00). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 74.40 ($1.00), with a volume of 18 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.67 million and a PE ratio of 74.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Get Transense Technologies alerts:

In other Transense Technologies news, insider Nigel Rogers bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £8,400 ($11,293.36). Also, insider Melvyn Segal bought 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £4,958.64 ($6,666.63). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 30,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,864.

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Transense Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transense Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.