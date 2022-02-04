Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 651,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 16,078,237 shares.The stock last traded at $3.58 and had previously closed at $3.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Transocean by 154.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

