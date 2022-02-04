Treat DAO Market Cap Hits $4.58 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00049767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.90 or 0.07275019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00053677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,433.40 or 1.00123647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00052437 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006694 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.