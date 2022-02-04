Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Comcast stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $226.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

