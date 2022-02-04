Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 56,354 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 8.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 2.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Playtika by 21.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Playtika by 30.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Playtika news, insider Robert Antokol bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLTK opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.20. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLTK shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

