Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 7,112 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Carvana by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 497.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Carvana by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Carvana by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total value of $2,067,209.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,473 shares of company stock worth $5,125,439. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $146.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.34 and a beta of 2.35. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.85.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

