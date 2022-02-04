Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $413.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.24. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.37 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.70.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.