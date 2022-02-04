Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Qorvo by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO opened at $128.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.99. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on QRVO. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.