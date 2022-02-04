Trifast (LON:TRI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $145.67

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.67 ($1.96) and traded as high as GBX 154.88 ($2.08). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 152 ($2.04), with a volume of 56,629 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.50) price target on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57. The stock has a market cap of £202.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 155.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 145.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

In related news, insider Clare Foster sold 35,219 shares of Trifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.88), for a total value of £49,306.60 ($66,290.13).

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

