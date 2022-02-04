Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also commented on TMQ. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised Trilogy Metals from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company.

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $218.97 million, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

In other news, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 23,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $44,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Stairs sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $38,188.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 100.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 11.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

