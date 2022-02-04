Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.06.

TRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 101.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 233.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.13. 13,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -141.54%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

