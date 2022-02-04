Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.06.
TRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TRN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.13. 13,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 1.32.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -141.54%.
Trinity Industries Company Profile
Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.
