Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.25 Million

Analysts predict that Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) will report $44.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.50 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full year sales of $84.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $84.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $152.90 million, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $170.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tritium DCFC.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Tritium DCFC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 148,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,176. Tritium DCFC has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

About Tritium DCFC

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

