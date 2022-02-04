Truist Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.96. Truist Financial also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.69 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

LHX opened at $213.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.50 and a 200 day moving average of $223.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after purchasing an additional 166,151 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,170,000 after purchasing an additional 76,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

