Truist Financial Weighs in on Performance Food Group’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Performance Food Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett expects that the food distribution company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PFGC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $684,122. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.