TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 977,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of TTMI opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.