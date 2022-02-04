TUI (LON:TUI) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.69) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TUI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.08) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.29) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.42) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.89) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 208.75 ($2.81).

TUI stock opened at GBX 254.06 ($3.42) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 189.85 ($2.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 470.97 ($6.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 235.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 276.69.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

