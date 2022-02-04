Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TUWOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tullow Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.25.

TUWOY opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

