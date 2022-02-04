Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) versus Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Critical Review

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Turing and Synchronoss Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turing $803.38 million 8.28 $79.28 million N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies $291.67 million 0.63 -$10.70 million ($1.44) -1.44

Turing has higher revenue and earnings than Synchronoss Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Turing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Turing and Synchronoss Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turing N/A N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies -8.44% -12.35% -1.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Turing and Synchronoss Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turing 0 3 9 0 2.75 Synchronoss Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Turing currently has a consensus price target of $32.64, suggesting a potential upside of 49.78%. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.54, suggesting a potential upside of 167.51%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than Turing.

Summary

Turing beats Synchronoss Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings. The company was founded by James M. McCormick and Stephen G. Waldis in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

