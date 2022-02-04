Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. Twitter has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of -143.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.39.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 1,400,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,312. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Twitter by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 40.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 1.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Twitter by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.