Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Trimmed by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 78.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 43.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 18.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NYSE:TSN opened at $90.32 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $94.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

