U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.