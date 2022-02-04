Ubiquiti Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,893 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,818% compared to the average volume of 203 put options.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth approximately $15,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 103.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 48,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth $12,190,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth $10,453,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 227.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $264.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.42. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $261.49 and a 52-week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. Analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

