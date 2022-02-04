UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

OTCMKTS:UCBJY traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.68. 12,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,725. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.82. UCB has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $61.96.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

