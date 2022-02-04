UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues Earnings Results

UGI (NYSE:UGI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

Shares of UGI opened at $42.97 on Friday. UGI has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

UGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,634 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

