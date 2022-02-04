Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.21. Ultra Clean posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ultra Clean.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UCTT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $387,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,954 shares of company stock valued at $922,834. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UCTT stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $49.42. 246,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,603. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

