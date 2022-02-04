Ultragate (ULG) Price Up 46.1% Over Last Week

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Ultragate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultragate has traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ultragate has a total market cap of $21,747.26 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultragate alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00027302 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000749 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000061 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ultragate Profile

ULG is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 13,117,784 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net . Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ultragate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultragate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultragate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultragate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.