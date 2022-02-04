Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ultralife had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Shares of Ultralife stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.02. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,935. Ultralife has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $80.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 53,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $296,608.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

