Under Armour (UAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Under Armour to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Under Armour to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of UAA opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $27.28.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Under Armour stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,912 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Under Armour worth $53,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.
