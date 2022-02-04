United Parcel Service, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.93.

NYSE UPS opened at $228.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $156.59 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 469,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 25.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

