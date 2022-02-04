United Resource Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:URHG) Trading Up 38.6%

Shares of United Resource Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:URHG) rose 38.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 367,261 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 101,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

United Resource Holdings Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:URHG)

United Resource Holdings Group, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mining, refining, and milling properties in the western United States. It intends to operate other vertical mining interests including base metal assets, strategic metal assets, mining equipment, and processing facilities.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for United Resource Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Resource Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.