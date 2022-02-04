United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United States Cellular by 45.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,033,000 after acquiring an additional 640,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 945,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 49,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 104,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United States Cellular by 69.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 117,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

USM opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05. United States Cellular Co. has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.58.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

