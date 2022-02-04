Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Marc Whitten Sells 2,080 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $225,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Whitten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Marc Whitten sold 2,007 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $350,161.29.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $92.54 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

