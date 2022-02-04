US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,557 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,564 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,598 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after acquiring an additional 818,016 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,376,000 after acquiring an additional 757,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

KNX stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,276 shares of company stock worth $5,465,279. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

