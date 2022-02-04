US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 784.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDIV stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $14.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.