USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

NASDAQ USAK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. 1,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,078. USA Truck has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get USA Truck alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in USA Truck by 66,335.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in USA Truck by 63.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in USA Truck by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.