UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) EVP Laura Lawson Sells 6,035 Shares

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UWMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

