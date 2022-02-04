V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of V.F. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $63.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.45. V.F. has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 78,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 250,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.