VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stake Lessened by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $30.25 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

